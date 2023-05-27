Naira Redesign: What Tinubu Should Do To Emefiele When He Takes Over Power – Smart Adeyemi

The senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, has urged the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to question the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele when he takes over power.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, the lawmaker claimed that the CBN Naira redesign policy was aimed at sabotaging the chances of Tinubu at the polls.

He insisted that Emefiele should be called upon to give a detailed explanation of the real reason behind the policy that plunged the citizenry into economic suffering.

He noted that the supposed redesign notes the apex bank was hammering on are currently nowhere to be found.

He said, “The calculated attempt then, was to stop APC from winning the election. They said they were redesigning the Naira, so where are the redesigned notes?

“Gradually, they are out of circulation. If the judiciary had kept quiet, Nigeria would have gone into chaos.

“If I were Tinubu, when I assume office, I will call in Emefiele and others to come and explain what happened and what was the reason behind the redesigning of Naira notes”.