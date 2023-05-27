My Husband Fulfilled 50 Per Cent Of His Campaign Promises – Aisha Buhari

As Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to hand over the reins of leadership to Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on May 29, 2023, his wife and First Lady, Aisha Buhari, give a personal assessment of her husband’s tenure.

In an interview with The Sun, Aisha noted that President Buhari achieved 50 per cent of his campaign promises during his eight-year term.

In terms of security, the First Lady ascribed a higher mark to the President, attributing 70 per cent achievement to his leadership.

When asked how she would rate her husband’s performance in the last 8 years, the First Lady said, “Compared to what we met on the ground, he has done wonderfully well. But if one is to compare with the zeal that we came into power, we have achieved 50 per cent in all the areas captured in his campaign promises.

“Especially in the areas of works like road constructions, bridges, you know, infrastructure in general. He has made a lot of difference.”

Speaking on the state of security in the country, Aisha said, “Yes, of course. You know, in every aspect. Yes, on security, I think maybe we scored 70 per cent. I say so because before now, there were a lot of barricades, a lot of roadblocks, but now there are no more roadblocks, nothing.

“Even the kidnapping that is happening now is being organised among the family members. It is a deliberate thing, you know.

“And then the insurgency or the banditry may be organised by some local people, you know. But if there is no connivance, I can say that we have achieved 90 per cent on security. Secondly, he received Nigeria intact, and he is going to hand over Nigeria intact.”