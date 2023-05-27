May 29: Rivers APC Holds Prayer Session For Successful Handover 

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held a prayer session for the successful inauguration of Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima as President and Vice President of Nigeria on May 29.

Naija News gathered that the leader of APC in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, the prayer session is to spiritually seek wisdom and boldness for Tinubu to do the right thing as he takes up the mantle of leadership soon.

Okocha as learnt from Nigerian Tribune told pressmen during the prayer session that organising the prayer was the chapter’s way of solidarising with Tinubu.

He said “It is Rivers State day, we have felt that in our own way, one of the ways to solidarize with our principal is to pray for him because, in a couple of days, he will become the President of Nigeria, so he needs all the prayers.

“For performance, take that to the bank, he has got the experience, he is not new in the business.

“One thing that made me support Tinubu was the fact that he said he wants to be President, not that people have asked him to come and become President. When you make up your mind that you want to do a thing, you have prepared yourself against the rain and the sun.

“We pray for the wisdom and the strength to carry on for him, we need to be visionary, we want him to be focused, we need all the wisdom and courage and the boldness to take decisions no matter how difficult it is.

“Now that Rivers State is in the bag, we should be making demands, in politics, when you are at the table, you tell the people this is what I brought to the table so this is what I demand.

“There is a difference between making demands and making requests, so you demand your rights while others who didn’t succeed will be requesting help, so as for us, this is our own time and knowing the relationship between the President-elect and the Governor of Rivers state who was the spin doctor before without Wike it would have been a bit difficult to win Rivers State.

“Since 2015, Rivers State has been at the opposition at the National level. In 2015, we scored less than 10 per cent for Muhammadu Buhari, in 2019, it was worst, but in 2023 APC Rivers did not only score 25 per cent, we won overwhelmingly.

“I want on your behalf send our gratitude to one lion of the South-South, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike who introduced us to national politics.”

In his remarks, the presiding Clergy at the prayer session, Reverend Christian Ahikwo, said “As you are away, Nigeria is transiting to a new season and God bless the APC that we are having a rebirth of Presidency, it is a thing of success and joy and it is worth celebrating.

“For the success of the inauguration, we have programmed prayer sessions for all the states ahead of the inauguration.”