May 29: Kano Gov-Elect, Abba Invites Sanusi II To Swearing-In

The Governor-elect of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf has sent an invitation to the 14th Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, requesting his presence at the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 29th, 2023.

The invitation, which recently became public through social media, was dated May 26th and personally signed by Yusuf.

The letter specifies that the inauguration will take place at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofa Mata, at 9:00 am.

The letter recounts Yusuf’s recent election win, noting that he was declared the victor of the 2023 gubernatorial election held on March 18th and had received his certificate of return from INEC.

The governor-elect expresses his hope that Sanusi II will attend the ceremony, stating, “As you are aware that the 2023 election into the office of the governor was conducted in Kano State on 18th March 2023, to which by the Grace of Almighty Allah SWT I emerged as the winner and subsequently issued with a certificate of return by INEC. It is, therefore, my great pleasure to invite you to my swearing-in ceremony along with my Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

“The epoch-making event will hold at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofa Mata, at 9.00 am.

“It is my belief that your presence will not only significantly add colour to this important event, but also serve as a major boost and support to us, as we embark on a journey that aims at restoring the lost glory and reputation of our dear State, by returning it on to the path of progress and development in all fields of human endeavour, Insha Allah.

“While anticipating your positive response and acceptance to grace the important event, accept the assurance of my highest regards and consideration, please.”

In his letter, Yusuf emphasizes his commitment to restoring Kano State’s reputation and advancing its progress and development.

While eagerly anticipating a positive response, he respectfully awaits the Emir’s decision to attend.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether Sanusi II has accepted the invitation to witness the ceremony.