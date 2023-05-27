Makinde Makes Fresh Appointment, Days After Dissolving Cabinet 

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has made fresh appointments days after dissolving the state executive council.

Naija News understands that the governor on Friday approved the appointment of Kikelomo Adegoke as the substantive Accountant General of the state, alongside 11 permanent secretaries.

The development was contained in a statement issued by the state Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni.

According to Oni, the appointment of the Accountant General and the 11 perm secretaries took effect from Thursday, May 26, 2023.

The fresh appointment by the governor follows his dissolvent of the state executive council in the state ahead of his second term inauguration on May 29.

The governor had on Tuesday also terminated the appointments of political office holders and asked them to hand over government properties in their custody to the most senior civil servant in their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

who disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan, the state capital, said the governor had also approved the appointment of 11 permanent secretaries in the civil service.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries include Olabode Ladipo; Oyewole Tunde; Abosede Owoeye; Ismail Adebukola; Folajinm Oni; Dolapo Popoola; Hakeem Salami; Tajudeen Raji; Okunloye Oyekunle; Kolawole Kazeem and Taiwo Adewale.

He also appointed two executive secretaries. They are Olusola Orobode and Muibat Lasisi.

The Head of Service said the appointments came as a result of thorough screening and the outstanding performance of the affected officers.