Lalong Appoints New Head Of Service, Less Than 48 Hours To Handover

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has given his approval for the appointment of Barr. Mrs Rauta Joshua Dakok as the new Head of Service in Plateau State.

This announcement comes less than 48 hours before the inauguration of the governor-elect, Barrister Caleb Mutfuwang, who emerged victorious on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dakok, previously the Permanent Secretary of General Administration in the office of the Head of Service, will assume the position previously held by Engr. Sunday Hyat.

Hyat has retired from service after reaching retirement age and being granted a four-month extension by the governor.

With a Law degree from the University of Jos in 1988, Dakok began her career with the Plateau State Government in 1990 as a State Counsel.

Over the years, she steadily rose through the ranks, holding various positions and eventually reaching the pinnacle of the civil service as a Permanent Secretary in different ministries, including the Civil Service Commission, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Budget and Economic Planning, Finance, as well as the Ministry of Justice where she served as the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary.

Dakok’s expertise and experience have extended beyond her role as a civil servant.

She has served on numerous committees and boards and has been entrusted with important assignments at both the state and national levels.

Additionally, she has been actively involved in professional associations, previously serving as the Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association in Plateau State and holding membership in the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), where she once chaired the Plateau State Chapter.

The swearing-in ceremony for Dakok and other appointees was scheduled to take place at 1 pm on Saturday, May 27th, 2023, at the Governor’s Office in Little Rayfield, Jos.