Haaland, Messi, Osimhen Make Ballon d’Or Power Ranking – [See Top Ten Possible Winners]

Manchester City star, Erling Haaland, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and PSG’s Lionel Messi, all made it into the list of the top ten possible winners of the next Ballon d’Or award, Naija News reports.

The latest ranking for May 2023, following choices by a panel of international journalists, coaches and captains of national teams, puts seven times Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi on the latest ranking.

Those listed as possible winners of the individual player awards were selectively picked following their exceptional performance at their various club sides up till the very last days of the 2022-23 season.

Naija News understands that the Ballon d’Or is presented to the best football player in the world, as voted by a select panel of international journalists, coaches and captains of national teams.

Below are the Ballon d’Or Power Rankings for May 2023, according to Sportskeeda.

1 Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Manchester City is hoping for a continental treble at the end of the ongoing campaigns. The club has already won the English Premier League (EPL) 2022/2023 title.

Should the treble thing happen, Haaland who has been instrumental to the club’s match winnings, would likely be awarded Ballon d’Or.

The Norway professional player has been a goal-scoring machine for Pep Guardiola‘s side since he joined Etihad.

Haaland was the top scorer in this season’s EPL. He has 52 goals and nine assists in 51 appearances.

2 Lionel Messi – Paris Saint-Germain

The seven times Ballon d’Or winner fought tirelessly to ensure his country Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Though Messi made it to the list of favourite winners, his chances are in contention as the Argentine National team captain’s club side, PSG could not make it to the Champions League final this season.

Messi has scored 20 goals and provided 20 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season.

3 Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germain [PSG]

Another exceptional player from PSG hoping for the Ballon d’Or is Kylian Mbappe.

The 24-year-old player has had an exceptional season with PSG. He has so far netted 40 goals and provided nine assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

The Frenchman also scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final for France against Argentina late last year. He won the Golden Boot at the World Cup and is on the brink of winning another Ligue 1 title with PSG.

4 Victor Osimhen – Napoli

The Nigeria professional football and Super Eagles star also made the list of Ballon d’Or favourites.

Osimhen helped Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years. The Nigerian player has burgeoned into one of the best strikers on the planet.

Osimhen has scored 28 goals and provided five assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

5 Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

The Belgium international has made an incredible 28 assists and scored 10 goals in 47 appearances so far this season. De Bruyne has established himself as one of the greatest midfielders of the modern era.

If things go as planned, De Bruyne will be an Intercontinental treble winner at the end of the season. And there is every chance the 31-year-old will make the Ballon d’Or podium this year.

Others in the top 10 Ballon d’Or ranking for May 2023 include:

6. Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

7. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli

8. Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City

9. Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid

10. Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund