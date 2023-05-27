Disposed Emir, Sanusi Storms Nigeria Ahead Of May 29

The deposed emir of Kano Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II on Saturday arrived in Nigeria to attend the inauguration of Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Yusuf.

Naija News reports Sanusi landed at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos following his invitation to the inauguration.

Recall, Ganduje installed Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano after deposing Sanusi.

An invitation letter personally signed by Yusuf and dated May 26, 2023, stated that the inauguration would be held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofa Mata at 9 am.

The letter read, “As you are aware, the 2023 election into the office of the governor was conducted in Kano State on March 18, 2023, to which, by the Grace of Almighty Allah SWT, I emerged as the winner and subsequently issued a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission. It is, therefore, my great pleasure to invite you to my swearing-in ceremony along with my deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

“It is my belief that your presence will not only significantly add colour to this important event, but also serve as a major boost and support to us as we embark on a journey that aims at restoring the lost glory and reputation of our dear state by returning it to the path of progress and development in all fields of human endeavour, in sha Allah.

‘’While anticipating your positive response and acceptance to grace the important event. Accept the assurance of my highest regards and consideration, please.”