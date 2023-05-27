Buhari To Make Farewell National Broadcast To Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday, 28th May by 7 am, make a farewell broadcast to Nigerians as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement on Saturday by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

The presidential media aide urged all media outlets to hook on to the services of the NTA and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari will make a farewell broadcast as President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, tomorrow, May 28, at 7 am. Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the NTA and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

Naija News reports President Buhari will on Monday, May 29, hand over to a new democratically elected government.

My Husband Fulfilled 50 Percent Of His Campaign Promises – Aisha Buhari

As Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to hand over the reins of leadership to Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on May 29, 2023, his wife and First Lady, Aisha Buhari, give a personal assessment of her husband’s tenure.

In an interview with The Sun, Aisha noted that President Buhari achieved 50 percent of his campaign promises during his eight-year term.

In terms of security, the First Lady ascribed a higher mark to the President, attributing 70 percent achievement to his leadership.

When asked how she would rate her husband’s performance in the last 8 years, the First Lady said, “Compared to what we met on the ground, he has done wonderfully well. But if one is to compare with the zeal that we came into power, we have achieved 50 percent in all the areas captured in his campaign promises.

“Especially in the areas of works like road constructions, bridges, you know, infrastructure in general. He has made a lot of difference.”