Bayern Munich Win 10th Bundesliga Title Ahead Of Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich have been crowned the winners of the 2022-2023 German Bundesliga over Borussia Dortmund thanks to superior goals difference.

The 2022-2023 German Bundesliga campaign can be said to be the fiercest in the recent history of the league as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund went head to head until the very last minute of the campaign.

In the first phase of the campaign, it was looking like Bayern Munich would stroll to the Bundesliga title for the record 10th time in a row but it was not to be as the Bavarians started recording inconsistent results after the Qatar World Cup in December.

The inconsistent results forced the management of the club to sack coach Julian Nagelsmann even though Bayern were a point ahead of Dortmund then.

They brought in coach Thomas Tuchel who has been jobless for over 6 months after he was sacked by the new owners of Chelsea led by Todd Boehly.

Under Tuchel, things became worst for Bayern as Manchester City disgraced them out of the Champions League and also lost the Bundesliga first spot to Dortmund after a series of unexpected results.

Fortunately for them, they went into the last game of the season with a point below Dortmund which means that a win for them and a defeat for Dortmund would hand them the title.

Miraculous, Dortmund lost focus on the last day of the campaign against 9th placed Mainz as they have to come from two goals down to draw 2-2.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich who definitely knew how things were going in the game between Dortmund and Mainz, struggled to defeat 11th-placed Koln even though Kingsley Coman gave them the lead as early as in the 8th minute.

Lack of concentration forced Bayern to concede a penalty in the last 10 minutes of the game which Ljubicic converted in the 81st minute.

Amidst the tension of losing the Bundesliga title to Dortmund, Jamal Musiala gave Bayern the needed victory in the 89th minute.

With the 2-1 win, Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the 10th time in a row on superior goals difference. Dortmund and Bayern finish on equal points (71), but Bayern have 15 more goals than their fiercest rivals.