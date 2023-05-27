Bayern Munich Sack Oliver Kahn And Salihamidzic After Winning Bundesliga

Minutes after Bayern Munich was confirmed champions of the 2022-2023 German Bundesliga, it was confirmed that the German giants have sacked the club’s chief executives Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic.

Bayern Munich who are known to be serial winners of the Bundesliga almost lost the German Bundesliga title to Borussia Dortmund on the last day of the season.

Luckily for the inconsistent side, they were saved by Mainz who refused to allow Dortmund beat them earlier today even though they had nothing to lose in the game.

Mainz’s determination forced the league game to end in a 2-2 draw when Dortmund needed three points to seal the Bundesliga title.

On the other hand, Bayern almost threw away the opportunity to overtake Dortmund as they struggled to draw 1-1 with 11th-placed Koln. Bayern won the title on superior goals difference ahead of Dortmund.

Hence, it was not a convincing display for Bayern who were disgraced out of the Champions League by Manchester City in the round of 16 days after they sacked Julian Nagelsmann who had a 100 per cent record in the UCL until Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn decided to sack him in April.

Kahn is blamed for the sacking of Nagelsmann which cost Bayern the Champion League title, the DFB-Pokal, and almost the Bundesliga title, hence, he and Salihamidzic had to go according to Maximillian Koch of AZ.

In their place, Bayern’s former chief executives, Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have been recalled to rebuild the club ahead of next season. But Nagelsmann’s successor, Thomas Tuchel has been left to continue in his managerial role.