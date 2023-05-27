Aisha Buhari Reveals The Only Thing She Will Miss In Aso Rock

The outgoing first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has revealed the only thing she would miss when she leaves Aso Rock.

Naija News understands that the first lady said she would miss taking a walk in the evening around the Villa.

The first lady during an interview with The Sun said that was the only thing she would miss and that they are leaving happily.

According to her, “After eight years in the villa, I used to say that I would miss taking a walk in the evening. You know, they have a very long stretch and a beautiful garden, I think I’m going to miss that. Apart from that, we are leaving happily. And we thank God.”

Her revelation comes barely three days to the end of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

It would be recalled that Buhari’s government was inaugurated on May 29, 2015,and it will come to an end on May 29, 2023.

Speaking further at the Presidential Villa in Abuja during the tour of the Villa with incoming first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, Aisha Buhari said despite the role of the First Lady is not constitutional, she has enjoyed the goodwill of the citizens that allowed her to carry out humanitarian activities and partner with NGOs during her eight years in office.

She was also reported to have handed over the African First Ladies Peace Mission to her successor, who will now serve as the chief host of all the spouses of African heads of state.

The outing first lady said “As you are all aware the role of the First Lady is unconstitutional, but we enjoy the goodwill of the citizens in order to carry out some basic things, like humanitarian activities.

“We partner with a lot of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in order to help our citizens, and I have enjoyed that goodwill for the last eight years.

“So, I have prepared a handover, just to guide you, and see the NGOs that we have worked with.”

Responding, Tinubu’s wife thanked her predecessor for her leadership and expressed her humility in taking on the role.

“We are very humbled by what you have done, you have exhibited great leadership and dexterity in the way you do things. I want to sincerely thank you from the bottom of my heart because you don’t come into this role and say you know it all,” she said.

