2023 AMVCA: Ibrahim Chatta Reveals Why He Didn’t Get Any Award

Popular Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has asserted why he was missing from the list of awardees at the annual Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Naija News recalls that the likes of veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor, Bimbo Ademoye, Broda Shaggi, Abubakar Bashi Maishadda and more smiled home with an award at the just concluded 2023 AMVCA.

However, fans of Ibrahim Chatta had expressed their concerns as to why the actor was not considered a nominee despite his acting prowess, particularly in the movie, “King of Thieves,” which earned nominations in the AMVCA award categories.

Reacting to the development, Chatta, who spoke on a radio programme that he reposted on his Instagram page, said he was not bothered by not being nominated for AMVCA.

He, however, wondered why the organisers had never extended an invitation to him. The Nollywood actor said he often felt like his works were not notable enough. Chatta acknowledged the fact that not everyone was nominated for the award. He was, however, worried why he was not invited.

Chatta said: “My exclusion from the nomination list didn’t make me feel bad because no matter how hard you think you are working, your mates are also working, and the best has to be picked every year. But my problem is that they don’t invite me and that looks like a conspiracy against me.

“I understand that it’s not everyone that gets nominated into the categories, but at least they’re supposed to invite me, but they don’t. So, I do feel like – is it that my works are not worthy enough? Because I used to see my younger colleagues, including those that just joined Nollywood, all showing off in different outfits at the event.”

Chatta said he would not allow any award prize to affect his craft, adding that his target was to win an Oscar before departing from this world.

He added: “I will receive an Oscar before I leave this world. I don’t want any award to disturb my skills or my work. When you start thinking about not receiving an award, it makes you weary, and I don’t want to be. Oscar is my target.”