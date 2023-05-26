Yul Edochie Comes Under Fire As He Shares Video Of Praise And Worship Session With Judy Austin

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has shared a video of himself and wife, Judy Austin during a praise and worship session.

In the video, the embattled couple could be seen singing praises to God.

Captioning the video, Yul Edochie wrote; “Start your day like this and blessing will overflow in your life”

The movie stars have being under heavy criticism over their constant lovey-dovey display on social media despite the fact that Yul’s first wife May Edochie recently lost her son.

Amanda Chisom, “Na wah oh, God don see something.”

Chidinma Desire, “And it shall come to pass one FAITHFUL DAY, every covering cast/veil/juju will surely be destroyed and d owner wil posses her place.”

Rita Ozuri, “The juju go clear 1 day, by then it would be too late, bcos u made urself available”

Endurance Keyamo, “Yul Edochie this video just remind me of how Satan quote bible take tempt Jesus Christ to jump from mountain.”

Obiejezie, “First and foremost do confession to God both of you.”

Dagogo Achese, “This man na really Nollywood legend. Just negodu drama.”

Joy Jarius, “The phenomenal couple.

The adorable couple.

God bless you two for me.

Ijele and odogwu

I luur you.”

Jennifer Enwere, “You people are just hurting deep down

Mr Yul, you know too well that you’re missing your original wife may

Be a man and apologize to her.”

Sylvaline, “Bros J and baba Godday don suffer for una hand I swear. Ndi ara, ndi ara everywhere.”