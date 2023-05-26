What Seyi Tinubu Did To Cripples Who Stormed His Father’s Inauguration Concert

Seyi, the son of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, donated wheelchairs to some special needs people whom stormed the #RenewedHopeConcert at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Recall that the Tinubu’s pre-inauguration concert held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja pulling a relatively large crowd of supporters to celebrate ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

In the video that surfaced on social media, Seyi could be seen distributing the wheelchairs to a handful of people with special needs who attended the event.

Tinubu: What Police Will Do On Inauguration Day

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali-Baba has lined up activities for the May 29 inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to ensure a successful ceremony.

The police boss in a statement on Thursday said that adequate personnel drawn from at least 10 units of the police will protect the presidential villa and provide security around Eagle Square.

The police also disclosed that there will be fireworks at the City Gate at midnight, urging residents not to panic.