Under-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Coach Hails Players For Following His Tactics

The head coach of the Flying Eagles, Ladan Bosso, has praised his team for sticking to the game plan against Italy to earn their second victory at the ongoing Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The Flying Eagles advanced to the round of 16 on Wednesday at the Mendoza Stadium thanks to Salim Fago’s flying header and Jude Sunday’s injury-time goal.

Despite the Italians being favorites against them after defeating Brazil 3-2 in their first group game, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles stunned the world by beating the European team 2-0 with a better performance than they did in their opening group game against the Dominican Republic.

After claiming their second victory at the tournament, coach Ladan Bosso hailed his boys for following his tactics.

He said, “You have seen it, it’s a good thing that we have orientated our boys on how to get the Italians, and we stuck to our tactics. After the first half, we tried to reinforce the team so that if we could not score, we shouldn’t be able to concede, and eventually, it went for us. So that is a good thing that the boys are working according to the tactics, and the praise goes to Almighty Allah that we have gotten the victories.”

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will play Brazil at the Estadio Ciudad de La Plata at 7 PM WAT on Saturday, May 27.

Ahead of the game, coach Ladan Bosso hinted that things might change in terms of the team’s selection.

The coach wants to give other players a chance against the defending South American champions who thrashed debutants Dominican Republic 6-0 on Wednesday.

The coach said, “For now, it is certain that we have qualified from our group with six points, and those players who have not played in the first two matches, I think we have to give them a chance to showcase themselves, we would play a normal game with Brazil, and I think they are beatable”.