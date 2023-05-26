Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 26th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 26th May 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

President Buhari also conferred the vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima with the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) honour.

The investiture of the two highest national honours on the incoming leaders was done on Thursday at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja as part of the Presidential Inauguration programme of events.

After the investiture of national honours, the official handover of transition documents to Tinubu and Shettima also followed.

The handover of documents is in line with Executive Order 14 which mandates that the transition council issues handover notes containing, amongst other things, proposed policy direction for the incoming administration.

The Ministry of Justice in Kano State has cleared House of Representatives leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa of charges involving culpable homicide and arson.

The announcement was made by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, during a press briefing in Kano on Thursday.

In Lawan’s words, “Based on the facts and observations, we cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire, and culpable homicide against Doguwa.”

Lawan further explained that the decision was reached because there was insufficient evidence to link Doguwa to the alleged crimes.

He noted that the investigation yielded contradictory evidence both implicating and absolving Doguwa.

“The statements of those that implicated Doguwa were full of contradictions and there was no medical evidence to prove the death of the victims,” Lawan pointed out.

He concluded by stating, “The law is clear that the allegations that Doguwa killed people cannot be substantiated.”

President Muhammadu Buhari said he refused to interfere in the affairs of the National Assembly for almost eight years because of his belief in the idea of an independent legislature.

Buhari stated this on Thursday during the commissioning of the Permanent Site of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

The President said the positive outcomes in the country under his leadership are largely attributable to the harmonious working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

He described the 9th National Assembly as the most productive in terms of output and outcome in the last four years, adding that he enjoyed the culture of mutual respect and collaboration between the two arms.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has sworn in 39 more judges to man the election petition tribunals currently sitting across the federation.

Naija News understands that the newly appointed election petition tribunal judges were administered the oath of service in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking during the ceremony held at the Supreme Court, Ariwoola said the appointed judges were found worthy and deserving as additional members of tribunals that have been saddled with an “avalanche of petitions” trailing the 2023 general election.

The CJN admonished the appointees to live above board and to submit to the sanctity of the rule of law in the discharge of their judicial functions, stressing that the country needs peace “at this crucial phase”.

Again, he admonished them not to allow sentiment and public opinion to betray their sense of judgment.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the country is in good hands with President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu taking over from him on May 29.

The Nigerian leader said this on Thursday at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja as part of the Presidential Inauguration programme of events.

After performing the handover of transition documents and the Baton of Service over to Tinubu, President Buhari said he has run a good race in the last eight years.

The President stated that it was time for him to pass the baton to his successor, urging Tinubu not to forget that leadership comes with enormous responsibility.

Buhari said Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 presidential election was “well-deserved”, and expressed optimism that Tinubu would serve Nigeria with “utmost dedication and integrity”.

The president told Tinubu that leadership responsibilities come with challenges but that he needs to tackle them with courage, wisdom, and compassion.

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said he understands the magnitude of the work before the incoming administration and promised to do his best.

The former Governor of Lagos State said Nigerians have put their trust in him and Vice President, Kashim Shettima by electing them into office, stressing that the people deserve nothing less.

Tinubu said this in his speech on Thursday at the handing of transition documents at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja as part of the Presidential Inauguration programme of events.

Appreciating President Buhari for the conferment of the national honor of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on him, Tinubu said a great duty has fallen on him and promise not to disappoint him.

The president-elect jokingly said President Buhari should always expect knocks on his doors whether he goes to Daura, Katsina State, or Niger Republic.

The Joint Health Sector Unions and the Assembly of Health Care Professional Association (JOHESU) have embarked on an indefinite strike nationwide.

This development was made known by the National Vice President of JOHESU, Dr. Obinna Ogbonna, at a press briefing held in Abuja on Thursday.

Ogbonna said the Federal Government has failed to meet the demands of the workers after the leadership of the unions issued a 15-day ultimatum.

He stated that one of their demands is the alleged inconsistencies of the government in the ongoing negotiations to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure for health workers on their platforms.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has ordered a former presidential candidate to pay a fine of N40 million Naira for seeking to stop the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, scheduled to hold on May 29, 2023.

Naija News understands that the politician, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, would pay N10 million each to President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and President-elect, Tinubu, whom he respectively made 1st to 4th defendants in the issue.

The three-man panel of the court held that Owuru was guilty of gross abuse of the court process by filing a frivolous, vexatious, and irritating suit to provoke the respondents.

The legal panel led by Justice Jamil Tukur held that the grievances of Owuru against the 2019 presidential election were not only strange but uncalled for because the grievances had been pursued up to Supreme Court and were dismissed for want of merit.

Justice Tukur said that the action of Owuru to resuscitate the case that died in 2019 at the Supreme Court was aimed at making the lower courts go on a collision course with the supremacy of the apex court.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has observed that some staff members of the current administration are beginning to shift their allegiances to the incoming government.

According to Shehu, such behavior is part of ‘human nature.’

Shehu noted, however, that the current transition is different from that experienced by former President Goodluck Jonathan due to Jonathan’s demonstrated patriotism.

In an interview with Arise TV, Shehu said, “You can’t change human beings. So, the man of the moment obviously is the incoming president, But I think the case of Jonathan was different because I think again, there was desertion by a number of people around him who felt disappointed that he chose to be patriotic, nationalistic, and accepted defeat.”

Shehu emphasized that the desertion witnessed during Buhari’s transition period was far less than in Jonathan’s case.

He said, “I don’t think that we’re witnessing any spectacular desertion of the place.”

According to Shehu, Buhari’s Presidential Villa has never been treated like party headquarters during his eight-year tenure, noting a level of decency in the ongoing transition process.

Speaking on the relationship between the president-elect and President Buhari, Shehu described it as cordial.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised a fresh alarm about the plot by some people to disrupt the May 29 inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the new President of Nigeria.

The DSS in a statement on Thursday by its public relations officer, Peter Afunaya, however, warned that it would not allow the subversive elements in charge of the sinister plans to have their way.

The DSS pointed out that those against the inauguration plan to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public.

To combat the subversive elements, the DSS urged citizens, the media, and Civil Society Organisations to adhere strictly to security and civil protocols during the events. It also warned members of the public to shun fake news, false alarms, skewed reportage/narratives, and sensationalism that may likely inflame division, tension and violence prior to and after the exercises.

Furthermore, those who have no business at the inauguration venue in Abuja and other venues in the states have been warned to stay away from such locations.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.