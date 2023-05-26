‘Tinubu, Peter Obi Are The Most Impressive Politicians Since 1999’

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, have been named as the two most impressive Nigerian politicians since 1999.

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, made the submission in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Friday.

Amadi stressed that Tinubu built the most fearsome structure that gave him the presidency, while Obi inspired some Nigerians to mount the bravest political campaign during the last presidential election.

He wrote: “@officialABAT and @PeterObi are the two most impressive Nigerian politicians since 1999.

“Tinubu built the most fearsome political muscle that hustled a presidency. Peter, inspired a diffident people to mount the bravest political campaign and won the votes in cosmopolitan Nigeria.”

Court Rules On Suit Challenging Tinubu’s Age, Citizenship

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected a lawsuit aiming to prevent the inauguration of the President-elect and his deputy, Kashim Shettima.

The suit alleged age and citizenship discrepancies in the documents Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Justice James Omotosho, delivering the ruling on Friday, described the action brought by Praise Ilemona Isaiah, Pastor Paul Isaac Audu, and Anongu Moses as ‘frivolous’ and an ‘abuse of court process’.

He stated that the plaintiffs lacked the legal standing to file the suit and the court lacked jurisdiction to hear it as it pertained to a presidential election.

The court also held that the applicants, being participants as only voters in the February 25 presidential election do not afford them the locus standi to bring the action.