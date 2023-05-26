Tinubu Joins Buhari, Marwa For Juma’at Prayers

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Friday joined outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari for Juma’at prayers at the State House Mosque, an event leading up to Monday’s inauguration.

Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Tinubu’s media officer, confirmed this in a statement released in Abuja.

President Buhari had invited Tinubu, the former Lagos governor, to his final public prayer session at the State House Mosque prior to Monday’s swearing-in ceremony.

The prayer session was attended by several dignitaries, including former Ogun State Governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Buba Marwa, and Mallam Shehu Garba, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, along with other presidential aides.

Official handover activities kicked off on Thursday, with Tinubu and Vice President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima receiving the highest national honours and the handover documents for the upcoming presidency.

The statement outlined additional activities, including Muslim prayers and interdenominational Christian services planned for Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Both events were scheduled at the National Mosque and the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, and similar prayer sessions were organized across the country.

During these religious events, Imams prayed for the successful tenure of the incoming administration, asking Allah’s guidance for Tinubu and his deputy.

They urged the Muslim faithful to continuously pray for their leaders and the country as encouraged by Islam.

After the State House prayer session, Tinubu told the media that he joined President Buhari in prayer to seek Almighty Allah’s support for his upcoming governance task.

He also expressed his intent to learn from Sheikh Abdulwahid Suleiman, the Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, who emphasized the responsibility of trust in leadership.