They Called Me To Perform At Tinubu’s Inauguration Concert But I Tore The Paper And Deleted Their Number – Portable (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi popularly known as Portable has claimed that he refused to perform at the President-elect, Bola Tinubu inauguration concert after he was invited.

According to him, he refused to perform because some people were trying to rip him off.

He claimed that his manager was contacted and told that the fee is N10million but he (Portable) would only get N5 million.

The infuriated street pop artiste stated that he tore the invitation and deleted their contacts.

He called on Tinubu to help him as people were trying to rip him off.

The singer insisted that he should be the star of the event considering that he has always supported Tinubu.

Top Celebrities Storm Tinubu’s Inauguration Concert

Meanwhile, many top Nigerian celebrities on Thursday night, stormed the inauguration concert of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that the ‘Renewed Hope Concert’ which was held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja was aimed at celebrating the inauguration of Tinubu.

The event comes shortly after Tinubu and Shettima were conferred with Grand Commander of the Federal Republic and Grand Commander of the Order of Niger honours, respectively, in Abuja on Thursday.

Many Nigerians and All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters stormed the event including Tinubu and Shettima.

The crowd was thrilled with different performances from several musicians as they danced in excitement.

Celebrities at the event include Eniola Badmus, Seyi Law, Umar Sheriff, Wande Coal, Naira Marly, Fireboy, 9ice, Wande Coal, Asake, Timaya among others.