‘Soonest The Egg Go Break, Just Wait For It’ – Rita Edochie Declares

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has expressed optimism that May Edochie would triumph over her current ordeal as Yul Edochie and Judy Austin continue to share their lovey-dovey moments online.

Naija News reports that this comes a few hours after Yul and Judy shared a video of themselves having morning devotion.

Taking to her Instagram page, Rita declared that May would laugh at last and the current challenges would soon be broken.

The thespian also prayed that tears and agony will befall those that have put May through the current pain.

She wrote: “Soonest the egg go break. He who laughs last laughs best. My darling daughter Queen May Yul Edochie will laugh. Tears and agony will be for all that put her through this pain. Just wait for it”.

Divorce Between May And Yul Edochie

Meanwhile, Rita Edochie has debunked reports of divorce between Yul Edochie and his first wife May.

Naija News reports that a few days ago, rumours made the rounds on social media that Yul and May are no longer together, resulting in him always sharing lovey-dovey moments with his second wife, Judy Austin, online.

However, Rita in a post via her Instagram page on Saturday, May 20, 2023, said there is no divorce between May and Yul.

According to her, those calling for the divorce of the couple are either not married or come from broken homes.

The thespian reiterated that May is the only known and verified wife of Yul and she would speak up after mourning her son, Kambilichukwu.