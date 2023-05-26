Shagari Lists Categories Of People Tinubu Should Be Careful Of

Former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Mukhtar Shagari, has advised the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to be careful of sycophants and praise singers.

Shagari also urged the former Governor of Lagos State to surround himself with the right people who will advise him on areas of the economy that needs to be addressed.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, the former Minister of Water Resources said Tinubu can succeed if he has the right team to work with.

He said, “Very easily if he has the right team. If you are talented and you are the captain of a football team, if you are the only person that is talented and good, you don’t have strikers, you can hardly win any competition.

“But if you have the right people, in fact, it is the right team and strikers that will help you score the goals. So, if Bola Ahmed Tinubu does what he did in Lagos at the national level, that is expanding what he did to achieve success in Lagos, then bring in the right calibre of people.

“Bring in people who know what they are doing, people who have integrity because the brightest person can fail if he doesn’t have the integrity. So, if he has the right team and the right people, I believe that he can still do what he did in Lagos in Nigeria.”

The former minister also urged Tinubu to make security a top priority and address the dwindling economy.

He added, “First of all, he (Tinubu) must be very careful of sycophants, people who will tell him stories, people who will tell him things they believe he will want to hear.

“Another one is that he must take the issue of security seriously, people are still being killed, people are still being kidnapped and after that, he must look at the economy. I know he will be able to bring people who will help him build the economy.”