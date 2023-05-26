Salah Laments After Liverpool Fails To Qualify For UCL

Liverpool striker, Mohamed Salah, has expressed his devastation over his team’s failure to qualify for the Champions League for the upcoming season.

Mohamed Salah took to his Instagram page to express his sadness over Liverpool’s failure to qualify for the Champions League after Manchester United defeated Chelsea, which ensured that Liverpool would not finish in the top four.

Hence, Liverpool finished in fifth place which means that they will have to make do with Europa League football next season.

In his Instagram post on Thursday, the 30-year-old Egyptian footballer lamented that he and his teammates let the fans and themselves down for not qualifying for the European elite club competition.

“We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed,” Mohamed Salah wrote.

“We are Liverpool and qualifying for the competition is the bare minimum.

“I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post.”

After defeating Manchester City in the Community Shield, Liverpool had a promising start to the season, but they were only able to win two of their first eight Premier League games.

They struggled on the road in the top division, losing three of their eight away games against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, Wolves, and Bournemouth while only losing one at home to struggling Leeds United.

In the fourth round of the FA Cup and League Cup, Liverpool were eliminated by Brighton and Manchester City, respectively, while Real Madrid easily defeated them in the round of 16 of the Champions League this season.

Salah who signed a three-year contract last year, performed below his usual standard this season. The Egypt international managed to score only 19 league goals in 37 league games.