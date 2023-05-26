Reno Omokri Prays For Tinubu As Supreme Court Dismisses PDP’s Suit Against Shettima

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s suit challenging the alleged double nomination of the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima.

Naija News reported that the Apex court in its judgment on Friday agreed with the lower courts that the PDP lacks the locus Standi to institute the case.

Justice Adamu Jauro who read the Judgement added that the PDP acted as a meddlesome Interloper and a busybody as it is an internal affair of the APC.

A sum of Two Million Naira was awarded against the PDP, even as the suit was dismissed for lacking in merit.

Reacting to this, Reno Omokri said Nigerians must respect the verdict of the Supreme Court, not because they are correct but because they are the final.

He prayed that God will give the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, the wisdom to govern Nigeria pending the outcome of PDP’s main suit and hopes that the party would win.

He wrote: “Well, the Supreme Court has spoken, and we must accept that they are final, not because they are correct, but because they are final. The inauguration will go on.

“I pray that God will give Tinubu the wisdom to govern Nigeria well until the final determination of our main suit, which we pray the PDP wins. Whether or not we win, we shall continue to wish our country and its leaders well, even though we are disappointed”

Recall that the suit by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was seeking Tinubu and Shettima’s disqualification from the poll over the alleged double nomination.

The opposition party claimed the act violated the electoral laws. The appellant anchored its appeal on the claims that the appellate court erred in law when it dismissed its appeal and affirmed the judgment of a trial court that held that the suit was incompetent and lacking in merit.

According to PDP, APC breached the law by nominating Shettima as the senatorial candidate for Borno Central and as a vice-presidential candidate for the party.