Renaming Second Niger Bridge After Buhari Is Taboo – IPOB

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the naming of the Second Niger Bridge after President Muhammadu Buhari as a taboo.

Naija News recalls that the Second Niger Bridge was named in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari by Governors of the South East on Wednesday.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB queried why the bridge was named after Muhammadu Buhari who didn’t initiate nor release any funding for the project.

IPOB stated that Buhari did not even show up for the opening ceremony because he had no respect or regard for Ndigbo and knew that he did not deserve any accolades in the South East.

The group said the bridge should be named after Dr. Alex Ekweueme, Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu, Dr. Sam Mbakwe, and Prof. Chinua Achebe, among well-deserving Igbo indigenes.

It, however, slammed the South Eastern Governors, particularly APC Governors for planning to make Buhari the face of the South East region.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the global Family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu KANU has been drawn to the shameful naming of the second Niger Bridge after General Muhammadu Buhari by the shameless Igbo politicians.

“The man that the second Niger bridge is named after did not even show up for the opening ceremony because he had no respect or regard for Ndigbo and knows that he does not deserve any accolades in Biafra land.

“The sellout among the South Eastern Governors particularly APC Governors want Muhammadu Buhari to become the face of the Eastern Region as they display the face and name at the entry and exit point of South East through the bridge.

“Muhammadu Buhari was among the Nigeria genocidist soldiers who massacred Ndigbo at Asaba, Anambra, Enugu, and in the rest of the Eastern region. His government coordinated the influx of Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen who have massacred our people and raped our women.

“The lawless Government of Muhammadu Buhari went to Kenya and kidnapped an illustrious son of Igboland and a crown prince, the leader of The Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi KANU and renditioned him and has refused to release him even after competent courts have ordered for his unconditional release.

“On what rationale was the second Niger bridge named after Muhammadu Buhari? He didn’t initiate nor release any funding for the second Niger Bridge project?

“The Fulani stooges among the Eastern Governors and politicians should stop insulting our collective intelligence. The Eastern Governors and political leaders should know that they are holding their position in trust for the people and shouldn’t see themselves as demy gods.

“Others were there before them, and one day, they would also vacate the position. Whatever good or bad they do as Governors will await them after office. The current Eastern leaders have a choice to uphold the collective will of our people or please the caliphate at their own political and personal peril.

“The bridge should be named after Dr. Alex Ekweueme, Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu, Dr. Sam Mbakwe, Prof. Chinua Achebe, Col. Achuzie, or many others that are well-deserving Igbo indigene that anyone can suggest.

“The name “Muhammadu Buhari” is a taboo in Biafraland. If these treacherous political leaders refuse to heed to our suggestion of renaming the second Niger bridge, we shall declare them enemies of the people.”