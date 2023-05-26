Popular Entertainer Loses Valuable At Tinubu’s Pre-inauguration Concert

Popular Yoruba actor, Kehinde Adams, popularly known as Lege Miami, lost his phone and that of his manager at the inauguration concert of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that the ‘Renewed Hope Concert’ which was held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja was aimed at celebrating the inauguration of Tinubu.

The event comes shortly after Tinubu and Shettima were conferred with Grand Commander of the Federal Republic and Grand Commander of the Order of Niger honours, respectively, in Abuja on Thursday.

Lege, who was at the concert with other entertainers to thrill the audience, said his iPhone 13 Pro Max and an iPhone 12 belonging to his manager were stolen.

The actor, who has a platform where he hooks up singles with interested partners, expressed displeasure, and then went on to beg his fans not to contact him via the stolen phone.

Sharing the video, Lege added a caption that read: “They stole my phone and my manager’s phone as well IPhone 13 Pro Max and IPhone 12 which single’s hook up phone and guys don’t WhatsApp me for now.”