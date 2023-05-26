Pastor Adeboye’s Late Son’s Widow Celebrates Birthday

The widow of the late Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Temiloluwa Adeboye, on Friday clocked a year older.

Recall, Dare died on May 4, 2021 in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

This is Temiloluwa’s second birthday after her husband’s demise.

Dare’s brother, Leke Adeboye said in an Instagram message that Temiloluwa, also known as Temi, makes the Adeboye house complete.

“Today, I want to celebrate you @temiadeboye and all the wonderful qualities that make you so special. May this birthday be filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments,” he wrote.

“May your dreams continue to unfold, and may each year bring you more happiness and success.

“Thank you for being a loving sister-in-law and for making our family complete. We are truly blessed to have you in our lives. I hope this day brings you everything your heart desires and that the year ahead is filled with countless blessings.”

Temi has three daughters from her union with Dare.

At the Evening of Worship and Tribute held at the RCCG, House of Favour, Redemption Camp on May 9, 2021, Temi said her husband was not afraid of death, and that she was sure he was in heaven.

She also said her husband told her before his death that if he died, he knew he was fulfilled because he had done what God asked him to do.