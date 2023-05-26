Ooni Of Ife: Pete Edochie Forced Me To Go Against My Tradition – Cynthia Morgan Laments

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Ikponmwenosa Morgan also known as Madrina, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the handshake Pete Edochie gave the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Naija News recalls that a video making the rounds on social media had shown the moment Edochie while attending an event in which the Ooni of Ife was a guest, walked up to the monarch and shook him in the Igbo traditional way

The move had sparked various controversy online.

Weighing in, Cynthia Morgan commended the veteran for respecting the Igbo tradition while exchanging pleasantries with Ooni.

However she accused Edochie of disregarding other tribes’ tradition and beliefs.

Speaking via Instagram, the singer cited an encounter she had with the thespian in 2016 at Okrika, Porthacourt.

According to her, the actor, who is a titled man, forced her to greet (Osiba) him, which is against her tradition.

She claimed that as a Benin Lady, it’s a taboo for her to give a titled Igbo man like Pete Edochie an Osiba but the veteran made her do it against her will, hereby disrespecting Benin tradition in the process.

She wrote; “I like the fact that Pete Edochie’s tradition is being respected today and I hope he learns to respect other people’s traditions too moving forward.

“I.E That Benin Women cannot give a common or a titled ibo man an “osiba” for no just reason. Unlike when he forced me to give him an osiba in 2016 in okrika precisely. Cheers”