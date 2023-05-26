Nigerians Will Plead For Tinubu’s Second Term – Betta Edu

The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Betta Edu, confidently stated that Nigerians will urge President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to seek a second term.

Edu shared these thoughts during an interview with Channels Television on Thursday.

She claimed that Tinubu is ready to take immediate action after taking office and will address the shortcomings of President Muhammadu Buhari’s outgoing administration.

Edu explained, “I bet on anything, Nigerians would plead with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, four years down the line, for a second term. Nigeria is a work in progress.”

She referred to President Buhari’s recent speech, in which he expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to continue his efforts and improve upon them.

She also revealed that Tinubu has an in-depth plan for his first 60 days in office.

“If you know Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, he is a deep thinker and doer. He is very strong in terms of analysing and strategising,” she said.

Edu concluded, “The next 60 days have clearly been spelt out by Tinubu. He fully understands the task ahead of him. He is fully prepared. He wants to hit the ground running.”

Naija News understands that Tinubu would begin his journey as the first citizen of this country on the 29th of May, 2023.