Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 26th May, 2023

The PUNCH: The President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Thursday pledged to address the security and power crises, among other challenges confronting the country. Tinubu who was handed the transition report by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), promised not to disappoint Nigerians.

Vanguard: President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said yesterday he understands the magnitude of the tasks ahead as he prepares to take on the mantle of leadership, assuring that he would not disappoint Nigerians and President Muhammadu Buhari.

ThisDay: President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the two highest National Honours on the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, at a ceremony attended and witnessed by dignitaries including members of the diplomatic corps. The ceremony on Thursday is holding amid very tight security at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

The Nation: President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday began his final movement to Aso Villa, the seat of government. He reflected on the weight of responsibility on his shoulders as he received the baton of service and transition documents from outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari during an impressive ceremony at the State House, Abuja.

Daily Trust: Outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari has said it is now time for another person to take up the baton of leadership, having “run a good race” and “finished” his course. The president said this on Thursday after the investiture of national honours of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

