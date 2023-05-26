Nigeria Air Cannot Start Operations By May 29 — Aero Contractors CEO

Contradicting the Federal Government’s claim, aviation expert, Captain Ado Sanusi, has voiced doubts about the likelihood of the new national airline, Nigeria Air, commencing operations before the administration change scheduled for May 29.

Sanusi, who is also the CEO of Aero Contractors, emphasized on Channels TV Sunrise Daily programme that an aircraft’s arrival doesn’t necessarily indicate imminent commercial operations, especially considering the small window until the administration change.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika previously assured that the airline would kick off operations before the inaugural ceremony, despite legal obstacles.

He declared at a National Aviation Stakeholders Forum, “Before the end of this administration, before May 29, we will fly.

“Negotiation meetings with the Ethiopian Airlines Group Consortium and the Federal Government of Nigeria are ongoing. Next step: Federal Executive Council approval of the Full Business Case.”

Sanusi, however, pointed out the practical challenges, stressing that the necessary regulatory approvals, including a critical component, the demonstration flights, are unlikely to be waived by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority in such a short span.

He concluded, “It is one thing to bring the aeroplane to the country, it is another thing to start the airline, getting all the necessary approvals… So it is practically impossible for the airline to take off in the next two days. It is not possible.”