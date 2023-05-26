Napoli Ask Manchester United To Pay £140 Million For Osimhen

Napoli have reportedly asked Manchester United to pay £140 million to buy Nigerian international Victor Osimhen this summer.

UK publication The Mirror which made this claim added that the Premier League side were asked to pay the aforementioned transfer fee after reportedly reaching an agreement to sign Osimhen’s Napoli teammate Kim Min-Jae.

Osimhen, who currently leads United’s wishlist of strikers ahead of the forthcoming transfer window, became a priority target for United this summer because of his outstanding performance for the Serie A champions this season.

The Nigerian has been identified by Manchester United to lead the club’s attack next season, according to The Mirror, which also noted that the Red Devils sent scouts to watch Napoli’s Champions League match against Milan last month with Osimhen in mind.

Osimhen currently leads the Seria A goalscorers chart with 23 goals, three more than Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan, who is in second place with 20 goals.

Despite having three more years left on his contract with Napoli, the Super Eagles forward has been linked to several European teams for the upcoming summer transfer window. But it is gradually beginning to look like United are the favorites to sign him.

The Red Devils are prepared to sign Osimhen, who assisted Napoli in winning their first Scudetto in 33 years, after opting to pay the £43 million release clause in his teammate Kim’s contract.

Although a release clause is absent from Osimhen’s contract, negotiations are made more difficult by the fact that Napoli does not view him as one of their “untouchable” players, according to the Mirror.

“Indeed, Napoli have been planning to sell the Nigerian since last summer; their signings of Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone – initially on loan deals – was with a long-term view to softening the blow of Osimhen’s departure,” the publication claimed.

“That is not a foregone conclusion this summer, but President Aurelio De Laurentiis will sanction a sale if an offer over £140m arrives. Of course, this could be negotiated down should Napoli’s stance change but they are open to a sale.”