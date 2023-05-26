My Mother Stayed With My Father’s 27 Wives, Why Will I Leave My Husband For Cheating? – Yeni Kuti

Nigerian media personality, Yeni Kuti, has said should her husband decide to cheat, it won’t be enough reason to quit her marriage.

Naija News reports that Yeni who had earlier made the controversial statement earlier this year, reiterated it during a chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Given reasons for her decision, the sexagenerian said her late father and Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, had 27 wives but her mother didn’t abandon her marriage.

Therefore, she can’t leave her marriage for another girl, who is having an affair with her husband.

She said: “I won’t leave my husband if he is cheating. That is me. You can leave your own husband if he is cheating. That is you. Don’t judge me, I’m not judging you.

“My father had 27 wives, my mother didn’t go. It’s me that will now come and go because of one girl. It cannot happen.”

You Insulted Me, The Enmity Was Terrible

Meanwhile, Yeni Kuti recently slammed Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola.

Naija News reports that this comes after Daramola called out Nigerian youths over disrespect on social media, saying the new habit of young people insulting elders is a pandemic people are ignoring.

According to her, if the trend is overlooked, children will start beating up their parents in the next five years to come.

Reacting, Yeni Kuti berated Foluke for calling out youths as she recounted how the thespian disrespected her many years ago.

Speaking on the TVC programme ‘Your View’, Yeni said she and Foluke worked on a job together many years ago and the latter insulted her.

She stated that the actress created a terrible enmity and she might have forgotten and now she is demanding respect.