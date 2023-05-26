May 29: Tinubu, Others Should Swear With ‘God Of Iron’ – Traditional Worshippers Propose

Adherents of traditional religions in Nigeria have suggested a shift from the conventional practice of using the Bible and the Qur’an for swearing-in ceremonies.

They propose that elected and appointed officials should swear upon Ogun, the god of iron.

According to them, this deity’s swift retribution would deter public fund misappropriation.

As Nigeria gears up for the inauguration day on May 29 when President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and incoming governors will take office, this suggestion was made during a press conference held at the Osemeji Temple in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking at the event, Dr Fayemi Fakayode, also known as Jagunmolu Awo Agbaye, stressed the issue of dishonesty amongst leaders.

“If we can decide to be swearing in political office holders, either elective or appointed officers, in traditional ways or through the god of iron, things will be better,” he said, suggesting it would deter misappropriation because officials would fear the immediate consequences.

The group also requested equal respect from federal, state, and local governments, asserting that as followers of traditional religion, they should enjoy the same privileges as Muslims and Christians in Nigeria.

Notable attendees included His Eminence, Awodotun Aworeni; High Chief Ifalare Odegbola; High Chief Faleye Kusaanu and Chief Adewale Oso, all high-ranking figures in the traditional religious community.