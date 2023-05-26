May 29: Prominent Muslim Cleric Speaks On Tinubu’s Tenure Ahead Of Inauguration

A prominent Muslim cleric, Sheikh Iskil Awwal, has commented on the victory of President-elect, Bola Tinubu at the 2023 elections and what his tenure should be like amid preparation for the May 29 inauguration ceremonies.

Naija News reports that despite Tinubu-Kashim Shettima’s victory being challenged by candidates of the opposition camps at the presidential election petition tribunal, preparations are in top gear by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the duo to be sworn into office on May 29.

Speaking, however, ahead of the inauguration events, Sheikh Awwal said it is paramount for Nigerians, most especially Imams and Alfas in the country, to pray for the incoming administration during today’s Friday Jumat prayer session.

The Wakeelu Muslimeen, SouthWest, Edo and Delta States, who spoke with journalists on Thursday evening, said the prayer became necessary to ensure a seamless transition from the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari to Tinubu for the country’s progress.

“I urge all Muslims that on the day of Jumah, Imams and Alfas should perform a special prayer for Nigeria, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Buhari, for God to make Nigeria a better country,” Daily Post quoted the cleric saying.

Sheikh Awwal insisted that Nigeria needs peace. According to him, no country survives amid hardship and war, saying clerics need to pray for peace and progress in Nigeria and for the coming president.

The Muslim leader explained that the special prayer is to be conducted across the country, especially in the South-West States, for God’s comfort and abundant blessings.

“We should pray that the tenure of Bola Ahmed Tinubu should bring peace to Nigeria,” he maintained, charging all the Imams, Alfas, to coordinate a special prayer throughout the nation for the country to move forward and make Nigeria a progressive country,” Awwal added.