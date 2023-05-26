Keyamo Reacts As Supreme Court Dismisses PDP’s Suit Against Shettima’s Double Nomination

The Minister of State For Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted after the Supreme Court dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s suit challenging the alleged double Nomination of the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima.

Naija News recalls that the suit by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was seeking Tinubu and Shettima’s disqualification from the poll over the alleged double nomination.

The opposition party claimed the act violated the electoral laws. The appellant anchored its appeal on the claims that the appellate court erred in law when it dismissed its appeal and affirmed the judgment of a trial court that held that the suit was incompetent and lacking in merit.

According to PDP, APC breached the law by nominating Shettima as the senatorial candidate for Borno Central and as a vice-presidential candidate for the party.

However, the Apex court in its judgment on Friday agreed with the lower courts that the PDP lacks the locus Standi to institute the case.

Justice Adamu Jauro who read the Judgement added that the PDP acted as a meddlesome Interloper and a busybody as it is an internal affair of the APC.

A sum of Two Million Naira was awarded against the PDP, even as the suit was dismissed for lacking in merit.

Reacting a few minutes after the news broke, Keyamo in a post shared on Twitter said the law is devoid of sentiments stressing that the opposition party had no case in the first place.

He tweeted: “Law is devoid of sentiments. There was no case in the first place. We will continue to educate them”