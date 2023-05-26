Keyamo Mocks Those Threatening To Disrupt Tinubu’s Inauguration

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has berated supporters of opposition parties threatening to disrupt the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s President on Monday, May 29.

Recall that the Department of State Services (DSS) had on Wednesday raised a fresh alarm about the plot by some subversive elements to disrupt Tinubu’s swearing-in.

The DSS said those against the inauguration plan to undermine security agencies’ efforts at ensuring peaceful ceremonies as well as creating panic and fear among members of the public.

The secret police, however, warned that it would not allow the subversive elements in charge of the sinister plans to have their way.

However, in a chat with Worldviewafrica, Keyamo said many of those threatening to disrupt the May 29 swearing-in are just online noisemakers, stating that they should be ignored.

The Chief Spokesperson of the defunct Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council added that the opposition supporters will run away when they see real trouble.

He said: “It is a storm in a teacup. All these people who are saying they will foment trouble on May 29 are just online noisemakers. It’s better to just ignore them. If they see real trouble, they will melt away.

“Many of them have not seen the four walls of detention cells unlike us. We have gone through the fire. I sitting down here, I have seen it all.

“Most of them have not even slept in the cell for one night and now they are making mouths online. Let them come out and disrupt the inauguration and see what happens”.