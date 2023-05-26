Gunmen Shoot Dead Imo Monarch, Burn Corpse To Ashes

Unknown gunmen have reportedly shot dead the Traditional Ruler of Orsu Obodo in Oguta local government area of Imo state.

Reports reaching Naija News on Friday morning revealed that HRH Eze Victor Ijioma and the Traditional Prime Minister of Isama of the Mgbele community in the council were both attacked on Thursday evening by unknown assailants.

Daily Trust quoted a source claiming that the two traditional leaders were attacked and killed at separate locations yesterday evening.

It was gathered that the gunmen accosted the traditional ruler at Umuamaka junction in the neighbouring Izombe town, and murdered him inside his car before setting his corpse ablaze.

Also, the Traditional Prime minister of Mgbele, whose name was not made public as of reporting time, was reportedly killed in his town.

However, security men have been reportedly drafted in Izombe, Mgbele and other parts of the Oguta local council to calm tension among residents and to as well fish out the perpetrators.

Naija News learnt that residents of the two communities had earlier fled their homes for fear of further attacks.

The Imo State Police Command, however, has not issued an official statement on the latest attack in the area as of reporting time.