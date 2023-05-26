I Was Placed On A Cold Hard Floor – Seun Kuti Shares Prison Experience

Popular Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has recounted some of the things he experienced while in police detention.

Recall that Kuti was apprehended by the Nigerian police after slapping one of their security operatives on Third Mainland Bridge.

The singer claimed that the police officer threatened to harm his family, hence the reason for his action.

He was later apprehended and remanded at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department, (SCIID) Panti, Yaba, Lagos on the orders of the Yaba Chief Magistrate Court.

He was finally granted bail on Tuesday after spending eight days in detention.

Speaking via his Instastory on Friday, Kuti described some of the harsh experience in jail.

He said he was made to lay down on a “hard cold floor, in the midst of prisoners.”

He, however, added that it was “still better than sitting in the devil’s house with politicians.”

Seun Kuti Leaves Switzerland For Nigeria

Meanwhile, Kuti has travelled to Switzerland for a summer European tour.

His departure occurred on the same day he was released from the custody of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command.

Kuti’s departure for Zurich, where fans eagerly anticipate his show on Thursday, was confirmed by a source who spoke with SaharaReporters.

This news follows his recent inability to perform at a concert in Majorca Island, Spain, due to his detention by Nigeria Police Force (NPF)