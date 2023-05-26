FG Restricts Movement Around Eagle Square Ahead Of Tinubu’s Swearing-In

Ahead of the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29, the Muhammdu Buhari government has said there will be restrictions on movement around Eagle Square in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Head of Civil Service, Ngozi Onwudiwe, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday.

Onwudiwe said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Secretariat Complex Phases I, II, and III will be blocked off by security operatives ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

She stated that the restriction will begin by 2 pm on Friday, May 26 to Monday, May 29, adding that officers and intending visitors to the affected areas will not be allowed access till Tuesday, May 30.

The statement reads: “As you may be aware, the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) has unveiled the activities marking the 2023 presidential inauguration ceremony.

“The inauguration parade and swearing-in of President-Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is the climax of the programme will take place on Monday, 29th May 2023 at the Eagle Square, Central Business District, Abuja.

“In line with the security arrangements for the event, the Federal Secretariat Complexes Phases I, II, III and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be cordoned off by security operatives from 2.00 p.m. on Friday, 26th May 2023 to Monday, 29th May 2023.

“Accordingly, officers and intending visitors to the affected areas will not be allowed access till Tuesday, 30th May 2023, when work will resume in earnest.”

Police Announce Traffic Diversion In Abuja

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced traffic diversions ahead of the inauguration.

The FCT Police Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

She said the diversion points are Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Court of Appeal, Deeper Life Junction, Bond/Total Filling Station, POWA/FCDA Junction, Finance Junction by ECOWAS/Women Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

Adeh said other diversion points are Eagle Square ( Phase 1 & Phase 11), Kur Muhammad Way/National Mosque, Abia House, NITEL Junction by Ademola Adetokunbo, and Gana Junction/Transcorp.

The police spokesperson said traffic will also be diverted at Bayelsa House by Federal High Court, Aso Drive, Ceddi Plaza, NNPC Twin Tower, and NNPC/NBS.

She said the command had deployed intelligence and tactical assets across the FCT to avert any form of threat.

Adeh said the operational deployment comprises stop and search duty, intelligence-led raids on black spots, surveillance, and vehicular/foot patrol.