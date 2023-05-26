Federation Cup Quarter-Finals Fixtures: Six NPFL Teams Still Involved

Six Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) teams will compete in the quarter-finals round of the Federation Cup on Sunday.

The prospective pre-Super 6 meeting between Sunshine Stars and Bendel Insurance is at the top of the pairing.

Naija News has reported that Insurance won 1-0 over Heartland in the round of 16 to move to the quarter-finals. The Edo state-owned club finished first in Group A in the regular NPFL season and are undefeated going into the Federation Cup.

On the other hand, Sunshine Stars qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating EFCC FC, a second-division team, 3-2.

The Bendel Insurance Vs Sunshine Stars quarter-finals clash in the Federation Cup could be said to be a pre-NPFL Super 6 encounter because their meeting on Sunday will be their last game against each other before the tournament in June.

More so, the last second-division team left in the Federation Cup, Warri Wolves, had to defeat a tough foe (Gombe United) to get to the quarter-finals. Lobi Stars, who defeated Bendel Insurance Feeders 3-1 in the round of 16, will now be their opponent.

After overcoming Gombe United in the previous round, Delta state-based team will once again need to utilize their wits against another NPFL club on Sunday.

As for Kwara United, they will face Plateau United in the quarter-finals of the Federation Cup after knocking out the relegated Nasarawa United.

The last quarter-finals pairing is between Enugu Rangers and Doma United. The NPFL Group B clubs will play each other again in the Federation Cup.