Elections Are Over – Eniola Badmus Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Tinubu’s Inauguration

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, and staunch supporter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to come together ahead of APC candidate’s inauguration on May 29.

Recall that the Tinubu’s pre-inauguration concert, which was held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja was aimed to bring supporters of the APC together to celebrate ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

Eniola, the chairperson of the entertainment committee for the inauguration, shared a video from the event on Instagram urging Nigerians to come together and make the country great again.

In the video, she was seen with Bella Shmurda among other top entertainers at the concert.

She captioned the video, “Abuja is about to experience 1st of its kind inauguration Concert featuring all the A list artiste to the Z list just because we believe so much in Unity and One Nigeria.

“Election is over. Let us come together as one and make Nigeria great again. The New Era here is called RENEWED HOPE.”

The event comes shortly after Tinubu and Shettima were conferred with the grand commander of the Federal Republic and grand commander of the Order of Niger honours respectively in Abuja on Thursday.