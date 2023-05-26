Don Jazzy: If Yul Had Told May This, The Situation Would Be Different – Daddy Freeze Weighs In On Couple Relationship

Media personality and Free the Sheeple pioneer, Daddy Freeze has made a cryptic comment about the relationship between Yul Edochie and his wife May Edochie while reacting to popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy’s recent interview.

Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut had on Friday shared an interview of Don Jazzy disclosing his belief about love during a podcast with Nedu wazobia.

According to the Mavin boss, he is not the kind of man that sticks to one woman.

He explained that perhaps his way of life might change if he truly meets someone he likes but he presently does not see himself falling in love with one woman and sticking with her for the rest of his life.

Don Jazzy said, “I wouldn’t be able to process the fact that if I like this person every other person should go to hell.

“As at now, in my life, when that butterfly hits me like it hits you people when you fall in love, maybe I will then say every other person is f*cked and this is who I like”.

Watch the video below,

Reacting, Daddy Freeze, via Tunde Ednut’s comment section, noted that the issues between May and Yul would be non-existent if he had explained the same ideology to her.

He however noted that he can’t cheat on his wife but understands Don Jazzy’s stance.

He wrote; “If Yul Had Told May This There won’t be any issues today. Me l get butterflies for @tastebudzng sha. But I understand him perfectly.”