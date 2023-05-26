Court Sentences Man To Prison For Stealing Bibles In Abuja

One Zakaraya Usman has been sentenced to prison in Abuja for allegedly stealing Holy Bibles.

It was gathered that the 30-year-old painter stole four Bibles, 124 church membership forms, bottled water, and Caprisonne drinks from a church in the nation’s capital city.

The Prosecution Counsel, O. S. Osho, informed a Grade I Area Court sitting in Kabusa, Abuja, that Usman’s action was earlier reported to the authority by the Chief Security Officer of Living Faith Church, Durumi I branch, David Usman.

“Usman reportedly trespassed into the church, and was accused of stealing three mini bibles, one big bible, two bottles of water, 14 Caprisonne drinks, 18 testimonial certificates, 124 church membership forms, security jackets, two shirts, two handkerchiefs, bags and some cash.

“And all the items were recovered from him during the police investigation,” he said.

Though he pleaded guilty to the charges against him, the court Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, sentenced Usman to two months imprisonment with an option fine of N10,000 and warned that the court would not be lenient on him if he commits such a crime again.