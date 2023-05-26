Buhari’s Cabinet Is The Most Incompetent Since 1999 – Bwala

The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PDP PCO), Daniel Bwala, has said the cabinet formed by President Muhammadu Buhari is the most incompetent since the return to democracy in 1999.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, Bwala said less than 15 percent of the ministers were competent and worked towards the development and progress of the country.

He said the other ministers took advantage of Buhari’s limitations and wreaked heavy havoc on the citizens which resulted in increased poverty, unemployment, underemployment, inflation, insecurity, and bad foreign image of the country.

Bwala opined that the alleged corruption experienced by cabinet and non-cabinet appointees of Buhari arguably can rebuild infrastructure, revive healthcare and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

He wrote: “Yesterday’s last FEC meeting saw the composition of the most incompetent cabinet since the return to democracy in 1999. Less than 15 percent of the ministers were competent and worked at all.

“The rest took advantage of PMB’s limitation and wrecked heavy havoc on the citizens that has now resulted in increased poverty, unemployment, underemployment, inflation, insecurity, bad foreign image of the country etc.

“Nigeria is worse off now than in 2015. No future administration can do worse than this one. Our worst days are going to be behind us, I guarantee you.

“The alleged corruption experienced by cabinet and non-cabinet appointees of PMB arguably can rebuild infrastructure, revive healthcare and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

“The buck stops at one desk; the desk of President Buhari. Sadly, that may be his legacy.”