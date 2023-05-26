FG Declares May 29 Public Holiday

The Federal Government has announced that Monday, May 29, 2023, will be a non-working day across the country.

This decision, as declared by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, through a statement by Permanent Secretary Shuaib Belgore, is to mark the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Aregbesola encouraged Nigerians to uphold and support democracy by adhering to the rule of law.

The statement partly reads, “The Minister felicitates with all Nigerians on the momentous occasion, commending them for their faith in democracy as expressed in the nationwide election that produced the President and his Deputy being inaugurated and indeed in all elections across the nation.

“He said democracy anywhere is an unfinished business and the only way it can keep developing and serve its end of being the vehicle to good governance and the welfare of all the people is by adhering to its tenets of the rule of law, supporting democratic institutions, promotion of free and responsible press and advancement of the frontiers of freedom for all the people.

“Aregbesola urged Nigerians also to continue to promote ideals of peaceful coexistence and love for our neighbours, noting that we can only practice democracy and enjoy its dividends in a peaceful environment.”

Aregbesola noted that the continual growth of democracy depends on supporting democratic institutions, promoting free and responsible press, and advancing freedom for all citizens.

The Minister further urged Nigerians to promote peaceful coexistence and show love for their neighbors.

He commended the efforts of Nigerians in maintaining a continuous civilian rule and successful transitions of governments since 1999.

Aregbesola urged citizens to support the upcoming administration, arguing that the nation’s limitless energy can propel it to new heights when harnessed positively.

He also cautioned against any form of violence or disruptive behavior, assuring that with collective effort, the future is promising for national development in all sectors.