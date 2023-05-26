El-Rufai Sacks Kaduna Assembly Clerk, Others

The outgoing Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has given the green light to dismiss Bello Zubairu Idris, the Clerk of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The decision was communicated through a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication.

In addition to Idris, Governor El-Rufai also terminated the roles of Yau Yunusa Tanko, a permanent secretary, and Francis Kozah, the secretary of the Kaduna Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA).

Additionally, the governor accepted the retirement of Stephen Joseph, another permanent secretary in the state.

Just last week, El-Rufai had pledged his commitment to continue demolishing houses and “removing bad persons” up until the final moments of his term.

His promise came to light during the launch of a book highlighting his legacies, titled “Putting The People First,” authored by Emmanuel Ado, a veteran journalist and public commentator.

El-Rufai stated, “Any bad thing we find, we will remove it so that the next governor does not need to do it again. Watch out till the eleventh hour when we shall quit office. We will continue to sack bad persons and remove bad things.”

This statement came a day after his administration revoked the occupancy rights of nine properties belonging to the former state governor, Ahmed Makarfi, marking them for potential demolition.

El-Rufai’s recent actions suggest a firm stance in streamlining his administration’s processes and removing what he perceives as impediments before his term ends.