Court Rules On Suit Challenging Tinubu’s Age, Citizenship

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected a lawsuit aiming to prevent the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima.

The suit alleged age and citizenship discrepancies in the documents Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Justice James Omotosho, delivering the ruling on Friday, described the action brought by Praise Ilemona Isaiah, Pastor Paul Isaac Audu, and Anongu Moses as ‘frivolous’ and an ‘abuse of court process’.

He stated that the plaintiffs lacked the legal standing to file the suit and the court lacked jurisdiction to hear it as it pertained to a presidential election.

The court also held that the applicants, being participants as only voters in the February 25 presidential election do not afford them the locus standi to bring the action.

Justice Omotosho awarded a cost of N10m in favour of Tinubu, N5m in favour of APC to be paid by the Concerned Nigerians and N1m also to the two parties by the lawyer to the applicants.