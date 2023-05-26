Bandits Releases Popular General Overseer, Rev Mike Ochigbo

Bandits have reportedly released popular televangelist, Rev. Mike Ochigbo, days after abducting him in Adamawa State.

Naija News recalled that the founder of the new-generation church, with its headquarters in Yola, was abducted on Tuesday in Yola, Adamawa State capital, alongside one of the church’s pastors, identified as John Moses.

The two clerics were attacked and abducted at Ochigbo’s residence in the Nyibango area of Yola.

Reports, however, emerging on Friday morning said that Ochigbo regained freedom today after an alleged payment of a ransom of N10 million.

One of the police officers reportedly involved in the tracking of the bandits’ told SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity that they were on good progress when suddenly they heard that N10 million was delivered to the criminals.

He told the publication that Ochigbo and Pastor John Moses were evacuated from the ‘Malkohi’ hills, some eight kilometres away from the 23 Brigade headquarters of the Nigerian Army in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

A female member of the pastor’s church, Freedom Power Chapel in Yola, had earlier told newsmen that the kidnappers demanded N40 million ransom for the cleric’s freedom.