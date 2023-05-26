AZ Alkmaar Bans 43 Of Their Fans For Attacking West Ham Fans

Fourth-placed Eredivisie club, AZ Alkmaar has banned 43 of their supporters from watching football matches at their home ground, AFAS Stadion.

AZ Alkmaar decided to slam the ban on the fans days after the fans attacked fans of the Premier League club, West Ham United at the stadium after a 1-0 defeat in the Conference League semi-final second-leg clash.

The group of fans reportedly targeted a section of the stadium where the family members and friends of West Ham players were seated during the attack. Fortunately, none of the English fans were hurt as The Hammers qualified for the Europa Conference League final ahead of the Eredivisie club 3-1 on aggregate.

Immediately after the incident, the Dutch club warned the suspected attackers via a statement that there would be punishment at the end of their investigation.

Also, the regulatory body of European Football, UEFA, is said to be evaluating the incident, and the body is expected to make a decision after its investigations.

While the Eredivisie side are waiting for UEFA’s pronouncement, AZ Alkmaar said: “AZ has now issued 43 stadium bans in response to last week’s disturbances. It concerns visitors who were involved in the misconduct surrounding the European semi-final in Alkmaar.

“It is by no means excluded that even more local stadium bans will be imposed. Apart from this decision from the club, the criminal investigation by the authorities is still ongoing.”

The Europa Conference League final will take place between Fiorentina and West Ham United who have never made it to a European final since 1976. The final is scheduled to take place in Prague, Czech Republic on June 7, 2023.